Central Bedfordshire Council's car parks going cashless to 'reduce high costs'

Motorists are warned that Central Bedfordshire Council's car parks will be going cashless next month.

All the council's car parks will no longer accept cash payments from February 24, making them "less expensive to run", and "keeping payments secure".

Blue badge holders remain unaffected by the changes. They can still park for free in any council Blue Badge spaces in car parks – if they are displaying a valid badge.

Drivers can pay using:

A parking ticket machine. Picture: Getty Images/Construction Photography/Avalon.

> Pay and display machines: these will continue to accept card payments, including contactless and chip-and-pin.

> PayByPhone service: available via a mobile app, an automated telephone line, or online through MyParking.

PayByPhone offers users:

>SMS reminders when parking time is about to expire – charged at 20p.

>Easy app access on Google Play and the Apple App Store

>People should always use the official PayByPhone app, phone number or website for secure payments.

Councillor John Baker, the council’s executive member for finance and highways, said: "Switching to cashless parking is part of our commitment to innovation and convenience for residents and visitors.

"Digital payments are faster, more secure, and reduce the high costs of handling cash. This step also supports our focus on delivering efficient, value-for-money services.

“As part of our budget consultation earlier this year, one of the options we put forward was for cashless car parking.

"We listened to people's feedback and have kept card payments as an option for those who don’t use their phones to pay.

"This doesn’t affect Blue Badge holders who can park for free in Blue Badge spaces in our car parks.”

