Central Beds Council under 'huge financial pressure' - meaning tidy tips could close two days a week

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) says it is under "huge financial pressure" – which could mean that tidy tips will close for two days a week.

The council is preparing to make some "tough financial decisions" in the months to come as it faces pressure from high inflation, interest rates, and an increasing need for school transport.

Meanwhile, "substantial increases in demand" for children's services and adult social care mean the council’s costs are forecast to be £32million more than its income next year.

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters - and inset CBC leader Cllr Adam, Zerny.

CBC stated: "Most council services are funded through council tax, but even a repeat of the five per cent increase approved last year would not bring in enough extra money to pay for the council’s existing services."

The council has now set out plans for changing some services to reduce costs further.

It has proposed the following:

> A reduction in the number of staff employed across the council – which might mean the council will be slower to respond to some queries.

> A booking system for Household Waste Recycling Centres (tidy tips) – which will permit each one to close on the two quietest days of the week.

> The removal of safer neighbourhood patrols – which CBC says will not reduce the number of officers assigned to dealing with anti-social behaviour.

> A review of high-cost home care packages where this exceeds the cost of providing care in a care home

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of CBC, said: “This budget is about prudent use of public money. The council faces increasing costs. We must cut our cloth accordingly and make tough financial decisions.

“Although there will be some changes to our services, we will still be spending close to £300 million next year providing a huge range of services. We will still collect your bins, fix the roads, provide libraries and build care homes and schools but some of our other services will be reduced where appropriate.

“Before the budget is agreed, we want your opinion. Your views matter to us.”

You can read more about the council’s budget proposals and have your say online or pick up a paper copy at a council library.