One hundred small businesses have had a shout-out from Luton North MP as she takes to social media to highlight entrepreneurs in her constituency.

Over the weekend (August 26), Sarah Owen took to Instagram and Twitter to share her 100th small business shout-out – which has become a weekly feature on her online profiles. The MP said that she initially started the project as a way to “tip the balance away from online giants and back towards Luton’s small business” and it has grown into a “celebration of that creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship”.

Owen has travelled around her constituency to visit businesses like beauty salons, corner shops, motor specialists and cafes to champion small business owners. She is now calling on other small companies to get in touch with her to celebrate the ‘next 100’ in the coming months and years and to be featured on her social media profiles.

Luton North MP with the owners of VS Food and Wine. (Picture: Sarah Owen MP)

Owen said: “We often don’t notice how much we depend on small businesses, which is why I have made it my goal to shout-out a small business almost every single Saturday.”

“These businesses and their owners work incredibly hard to enrich life in our town. Yet the lack of a national industrial strategy has seen many businesses struggle, facing the challenge of high bills, inflation and the cost of living crisis.”