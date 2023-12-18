Children’s minister visits Luton church as government reveals national kinship strategy

Kinship refers to children who live with carers other than their parents

David Johnston with kinship carers. Picture: Fran Golinski Drinkwater via Department of Education

The UK’s Minister for Children met with kinship carers in a Luton church last week as the government unveiled its first ever kinship care strategy.

David Johnston MP spoke with people at Stopsley Baptist Church at an event with national charity, Kinship.

The strategy shines a spotlight on kinship carers - grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings and wider family networks - that provide loving homes to children who cannot live with their parents. Under the plans, these people will now get more support from local authorities and schools.

The government confirmed it will give kinship carers an allowance to match what foster carers get each week - between £154 and £270 per child. This is being trialled around the country and will make sure that people do not have to choose between becoming a carer and being able to afford to support their families.

David Johnston said: “Kinship carers do incredible work to support and nurture children who might otherwise go into care and I am very proud that the Government has published the first ever strategy for kinship care today.

“I have met kinship carers from so many different backgrounds and with different experiences, but in telling their stories they always stress that they were never expecting to look after a child but they did so out of love.

“Kinship carers are often hidden in plain sight and today’s strategy paves the way for them to be given the practical and financial support they deserve for the pivotal role they play in children’s lives.”

Virtual school heads, who are education champions within councils, will expand their toles to cover kinship care. to ensure that the education of children in kinship care is prioritised.