College use of Houghton Regis Community Centre must continue to meet building's running costs

The dual use of a community centre in Houghton Regis is set to continue after Central Bedfordshire Council' s executive opted to ignore a recommendation from one of its scrutiny committees.

About 50 vulnerable students were moved out of their base at short notice, after an independent alternative schooling operator Develop Dunstable became insolvent last year.

Central Bedfordshire College agreed to provide the required education, and the group was relocated to Bedford Square community centre in Houghton Regis, displacing some local organisations.

Town clerk Clare Evans told the executive on February 8 that Houghton Regis Craft and Coffee "isn't the vibrant club it used to be", while Recycled Teenagers is no longer running.

"The centre should be retained in full community use," she said. "It's central to our community and provides a focal point for residents.

"It could offer so much more to our community with some proactive marketing and an affordable price structure for evening bookings.

"It should be a transparent process to show all possible avenues have been explored before a valued community resource is lost. CBC should put the community first and not the college."

The council's corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee recommended last month the onus should be placed on the college to source an appropriate long-term venue.

But a report to the executive recommended the current shared use arrangement continue beyond July.

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Eugene Ghent said: "Without our intervention vulnerable young learners would have been left without education provision. This council has a duty of care to these young people.

"I'm sorry residents are disappointed. We've apologised numerous times for the angst which was caused. The previous provider's venue is privately owned and wasn't and still isn't available to us.

"Although the college has been using the centre during the daytime, it has remained available for community use in the evenings, at weekends and during school holidays.

"All the groups which responded to our calls and emails could continue using the centre or were matched to other local venues they could use.

"All Saints View just over the road will help when it opens later this year."

Prior to Covid, the building was only used for about a third of the available time, according to councillor Ghent, who's the executive member for housing and assets.

"It was costing the taxpayer about £40,000 a year to run and we only recouped about £1,500 a year from room hire," he added.

"This recommendation will help cover its costs, so the report backs continued dual use. We identified about 21 venues within a mile of the town centre, but some of these were deemed unsuitable.

"Yes, it's controversial and emotional. But the fact remains we had to help these people out. This building was always opened with a dual use that it could be for education and/or community use.

"The company using the premises is a business. We won't be going out looking for potential venues. That's up to the college to search for alternatives.

"If the dual use is agreed, it'll be paying a rate, as it should, to occupy that building."