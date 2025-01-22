Council dedicates £100k funding to support Central Bedfordshire families in financial difficulty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is making £100,000 of funding available to support families facing unexpected financial difficulties.

Administered through the council’s children’s centres, the Children’s Centre Crisis Fund will provide "immediate assistance" to local families who engage with their services – or with public services such as health, housing, education and other partners able to refer families in need.

Funding will be available until March 31.

A CBC spokeswoman, said: "With children’s centres acting as the first point of contact in the community for many families, the fund will help with costs for food, utilities and other essential items."

Find out where your nearest children's centre is located via the Family Information Directory. Image: CBC.

One parent – who was able to buy a new oven through the Crisis Fund – said: “We are a SEN family and unfortunately just before Christmas, our cooker broke.

"Being a single mum with six children – five who have additional needs – it was a horrific tragedy. We didn’t have the money to replace it.

"I reached out to my local children’s centre, and after a short friendly conversation, a visit to our home to view our broken cooker and a financial benefit check, my family was awarded a cooker which was a huge benefit and improved our family immensely.

"We are forever grateful.”

Another was able to buy beds. They said: “I always try my hardest but recently financially things are becoming so stressful trying to manage. I could not have managed to buy beds as well as food and paying the bills."

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “Many families are feeling the strain of the rising cost of living. Changes in circumstances, like losing a job or becoming a single parent household, can also cause people to struggle.

“This fund is here to offer a helping hand to those who need it most, ensuring children and families get the support they need.

“Through the Crisis Fund, eligible families facing difficulties will be supported to receive essential items. Children’s centres will also be able to signpost families to ensure they are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.”

The council has children’s centres in Dunstable, Flitwick, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard, Shefford, Stotfold, and Sandy.

Click here to find your local children’s centre.

Click here to find out about support available during the cost of living crisis.