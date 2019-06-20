Council putting photos and videos of fly-tippers on ‘Wall of Shame’ website - watch out!

Luton Borough Council is taking a hard line with fly-tippers, as it will post online footage and pictures on its new ‘Wall of Shame’.

Pictures and videos of people dropping litter, discarding piles of waste, and dumping rubbish on the streets will be posted on the council’s website in an effort to track down the offenders.

If you know who a fly-tipper is, then please tell the council.

The ‘Wall of Shame’ appeal is inviting residents to work with the council to help them identify offenders on its new webpage and through regular appeals on social media.

Councillor Aslam Khan, portfolio holder responsible for environmental enforcement, said: “We want to send a clear message that we have a zero-tolerance approach to this criminal behaviour.”

The council is hoping to raise awareness among residents of their responsibilities for disposing their waste, highlighting the fact that fly-tipping is illegal and that people will be prosecuted.

When having a clear out, moving house or doing some DIY, residents are reminded that they must take appropriate steps to ensure they give their waste to a person who is licensed.

If they don’t, and their rubbish is found dumped and it’s tracked back to them, they will be prosecuted or receive a fixed penalty notice.

The campaign’s message is also to remind people that disposing of waste in the wrong place, including extra sacks of waste next to their rubbish bins is also fly-tipping - a crime.

Offenders will receive fines or face prosecution if caught.

The council is urging people to watch the videos and tell them confidentially if they recognise anyone- and as soon as possible.

Visit: www.luton.gov.uk/wallofshame

You can check if someone is authorised with your local Environment Agency office on 03708 506 506 or you can check online at www.gov.uk/access-the-public-register-for-environmental-information