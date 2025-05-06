2 people caught using blue badges belonging to people who had died in Central Beds Council crackdown

File photo of a Blue Badge on a car dashboard. Used for illustrative purposes only. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Two people were caught using disabled parking badges belonging to people who had died in a council crackdown.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council is now investigating five drivers for misusing Blue Badge permits – who could face legal action.

In the crackdown on May 1, council officers carried out 139 badge spot checks in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Potton, Biggleswade and Sandy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In five cases the person the badge belonged to was not present – including two where the badge belonged to dead people. The drivers are now being investigated.

And a further two vehicles were discovered parked in disabled bays without a valid Blue Badge on display – and have been slapped with penalty charge notices.

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance, said: "Blue Badges are a vital lifeline for many residents across Central Bedfordshire. We will not tolerate their misuse and will take firm action to protect the rights of those who genuinely rely on them. Offenders can expect fines and, where necessary, prosecution."

If you suspect someone of illegally using a Blue Badge, you can report it to the Council by calling 0300 300 8035 or emailing [email protected]