Work to trace rights of way in Luton could uncover up to 300 which are currently not formally recorded on the town’s legal map, a meeting heard.

A duty to survey and produce a definitive map and statement of public rights of way was imposed by the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949, according to a report to the borough council’s administration and regulation committee.

This covered footpaths, bridleways, restricted byways and byways open to all traffic, said the report. “The definitive map is accompanied by a statement, which describes each right of way.

“LBC has been the surveying authority since 1997 and is responsible for preparing the local chart and statement, with a duty to keep it all under continuous review.

“Luton was excluded from Bedfordshire County Council’s initial survey of public rights of way and no definitive map was produced for around 70 per cent of the local authority’s current administrative area.

“The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 reversed the 1949 provision for urban locations to opt out. Under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000, closing the definitive map to historical claims would mean all rights of way over footpaths and bridleways before 1949, unrecorded on such charts, would be extinguished.

“January 1, 2031 is provisionally the proposed cut-off date, extended from January 1 next year. Issues relating to privacy, security, nuisance, need and safety are irrelevant to whether a public right exists.

“The administrative process of mapping includes adding routes which are being used on the ground, while examining those which might be obstructed, or are reliant on user evidence or where there’s non-exclusive historical record indicating their legal existence.

“The deadline is seen as an incentive to map and survey, as well as help LBC’s general obligations from a local land search viewpoint to provide information about rights of way to prospective purchasers.”

LBC’s highway development control manager Chris Godden told the committee: “A large proportion of paths and rights of way across Luton aren’t formally recorded on the definitive footpath map and statement.

“The (1949) legislative provision for urban areas to opt out of surveying routes has been reversed by subsequent Acts,” he explained.

“There’s the potential for a number of well-used rights of way to be extinguished, if the council fails to make the 2031 deadline. The government has indicated scrapping the deadline to allow for this work, but it hasn’t done so yet.

“Better mapping will have the added benefit of improving access to the countryside and green spaces within the town. Officers in Luton currently don’t have the delegated powers to record rights of way to the definitive map and statement.

“Without these powers, it would be necessary to seek approval for each change to the map to complete this comprehensive review. A survey in 2019 identified about 250 rights of way which were unrecorded.

“We’re finding more as work begins, so we suspect the number will be closer to 300 as this progresses during the next five years.”

The committee agreed to authorise the legislative powers and process to formally record any unrecorded public rights of way on LBC’s definitive map and statement.