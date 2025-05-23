4-storey expansion for hotel near Luton Airport recommended for approval

The Holiday Inn hotel. Picture: Google Maps

An extension to a 120-bedroom Luton hotel is being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The additional rooms would be part of a four-storey expansion to the Holiday Inn London at London Luton Airport.

Applicant KE Hotels has submitted full plans to the borough council for the extension, with changes to the appearance of the Airport Way premises and other works.

The Holiday Inn is situated on the main route into the airport and the grounds are largely used for parking provision.

“This building can be fairly described as generic and unremarkable in appearance,” according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

“It’s currently a three-story premises with a small central courtyard, and there’s a substantial parapet concealing the building’s shallow-pitched roof and giving it an apparent modern appearance,” said the report.

“There are several small trees by an outdoor seating area and the building entrance. The site covers about 7,300sqm, while the Luton to Dunstable Busway has a stop directly outside the site.

“To walk from the hotel to the town centre along the main road footpath would take around 40 minutes. That’s considered to be an unlikely choice for most visitors.

“In contrast, it’s a 12-minute walk to the airport. The site is excluded from the demarcation area of the airport, forming a small island of unallocated land in the policy map with the neighbouring ibis London Luton Airport hotel.”

The Holiday Inn premises was built originally as a flight training centre, after planning permission was granted in 1999, explained the report. “It was known then as Blush House. This building was approved for conversion to hotel use in 2010.

“The applicant is seeking approval for a four-storey linear arrangement extension of the current building, projecting out towards a sloped embankment. These proposals also seek permission for the replacement of the exterior cladding to the original hotel building.

“Talks are ongoing as to the exact finish for the proposed new cladding. This new wing extension to the hotel would form a bridge connecting the building to the landscape slope.

“Window and cladding configurations established by the current layout are extended in the new wing, giving the effect of a continuous façade and a single building rather than a subsequent addition.

“The decision to re-clad the hotel is considered to be a positive note,” added the report. “The planned renovated look of the premises is considered to be substantially improved over the present appearance.

“Other site work includes extra landscaping, upgrades to parking with EV and e-bike charging, and contributions for highways improvements.”

LBC’s development management committee is due to consider the scheme at its meeting on Wednesday (May 28).