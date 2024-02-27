"4 years of horrendous noise" from business park in Luton - but plans for more development approved

Proposed illustrative masterplan for Butterfield Business Park.

People living near the Butterfield Business Park in Luton have endured “more than four years of horrendous noise”, a meeting heard.

Mitigation measures should be in place when the rest of the site is developed, a meeting of the borough council’s development management committee was told.

Applicant HBD (Henry Boot Developments) Limited submitted outline plans to manage this process for the remaining 32 acres of undeveloped land at Great Marlings.

Its application specifically seeks to develop up to 42,170sqm of flexible commercial accommodation, with parking, landscaping and other works, according to a report to the committee.

LBC planning team leader Clive Inwards said: “This site is a strategic allocation with this land identified for high quality B1 and B2 (business) uses.

“The proposed buildings are considered acceptable in scale. With future conditions and travel plan provisions, this project would offer suitable landscape conservation and protect the setting and natural beauty of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“It would support regeneration in the local area, create employment and positively contribute to economic growth and activity in a variety of sectors across the local authority.

“The completion of the internal link road and landscaping bunds near Whitehill Cottages and the Luton Vale Cemetery and Crematorium has been approved.”

Resident Julie Stevens explained: “We’ve endured more than four years of horrendous noise associated with this site.

“Imagine hearing lorries entering and leaving premises day and night, being unable to have doors and windows open, and being so badly affected by the constant noise you need to seek professional help from your GP.

“This is the daily reality for us at Whitehill Cottages. This isn’t just an open field. It’s a residential area and where we live.”

Associate at Knight Frank and planning agent for HBD James Cogan said: “Since 2015, HBD has delivered 17 commercial units at Butterfield Business Park, with more than 30,000sqm of floorspace.

“This mix of units responds directly to the need of Luton businesses and those attracted to the borough. It delivers the remainder of the business park, providing up to 42,000sqm of high quality flexible and sustainable modern employment space.

“New businesses will continue to be attracted to Luton. The application reflects HBD’s significant investment in Luton since 2015 and the confidence in the economic growth the town can expect in future years.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, asked whether any noise mitigation is proposed.

Mr Cogan replied: “The design of the master plan intends to minimise noise to neighbouring residents, with service yards for buildings focused away from the boundary. The buildings form a degree of acoustic barrier to properties.

“We’ve included a landscaping bund around Whitehill Cottages and adjoining the cemetery. There’s a robust condition which requires noise generated here to be well within World Health Organisation recognised standards at all current receptors.

“There’ll be an enforceable position the council can take through a planning condition, if there’s an inappropriate level of noise. It provides more control in addressing any nuisance caused in future.”