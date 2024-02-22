5 Luton legends set to be awarded the freedom of the borough - the highest award the council can give

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A special ceremony is planned next month to respect the work and contribution of Dr Nazia Khanum, Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti, Sir Derek Ludlow, Geoffrey Farr and Mick Harford in Luton.

The five are becoming honorary freemen of the borough, in line with the provisions of Section 249 of the Local Government Act 1972, according to a report to an extraordinary meeting of the council.

The freedom of the borough is the highest award a council can bestow and is a rarely used acknowledgement.

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons told the meeting: “I’m pleased to make this recommendation to council. These are five people who’ve done an awful lot of good work in the town,” she explained.

“We’ll have an opportunity to relay that when we honour these five people during a special meeting of the council next month.”

A vote was held during the meeting, with a two thirds majority required and obtained in agreement of bestowing the honour on the five. Luton mayor councillor Yaqub Hanif confirmed the motion was carried.

He said: “I would advise that further to the resolution, an extraordinary meeting of the council will be held on Tuesday March 26th to present the five with scrolls recording their admission as honorary freemen and freewoman of the borough.”

Dr Nazia KhanumIn is a Bangladeshi-born British management consultant, researcher and director of equality in diversity, as well as a non-executive director for Luton Primary Care Trust. In the early 1980s, she brought her family to Luton and is on the boards of several key decision-making organisations.

Imam Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti was awarded an MBE for his service to the Muslim community with the Jamia Islamia Ghousia Trust and the Luton Sunni Council of Mosques, while also holding the role of honorary chaplain at Luton and Dunstable Hospital for more than 40 years.

Sir Derek Ludlow chairs the Ludlow group of companies of Luton and has been been rewarded in the past for his community work in Luton and Bedfordshire, supporting several local organisations and charities. He was made a Deputy Lieutenant for Bedfordshire in 2008.

Geoffrey Farr is a former President of the Chamber of Commerce for Luton and Bedfordshire, and a former High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and Deputy Lieutenant. He has been a supporter of Keech Hospice Care in Luton since the charity’s formation.