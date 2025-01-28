"5,000 Luton residents lifted out of destitution during the past 12 months" meeting told

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

Around 5,000 Luton residents have been lifted out of destitution during the past 12 months, a meeting heard.

This is one of the successes of the borough council’s Luton 2040 vision so far, its executive was told.

A progress report on the local authority’s system-wide vision for the town to be a place where everyone can thrive and nobody lives in poverty was presented to the committee.

Population wellbeing, child friendly town, fairness and social justice, inclusive economy and net zero are the five priority areas.

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons explained: “After the peer review last March, it was recommended we deliver a data driven Luton 2040 road map, setting out clear targets and milestones for the next 15 years.

“These outcomes and measures were approved in the autumn and form our road map to Luton 2040. They don’t provide a full picture of the progress we’re making, but will give an indication of what’s heading in the right direction and what isn’t.

“The Luton 2040 progress report and road map allows us to describe what success will look like and where we are on the journey towards it. This will be shared with our key system partners around the town.

“The road map helps us set priorities for the following two years. This progress report highlights successes, such as the 5,000 Luton residents lifted out of destitution during the past 12 months.”

The road map’s purpose is to set clear targets and milestones for the system to deliver towards, leading up to 2040, according to a report to the executive.

“Our aim is for it to become the basis for all pledge development, system partnership delivery and council strategic planning,” said the report.

“This road map has been developed based on a set of 40 outcomes, which outline the impact our collective work will make. For each outcome, we’ve identified a single measure to take a temperature check on whether we’re achieving this.

“These ambitions have been identified through analysis of key targets already used across the council, measures used by our system partners and interviews with expert leads.

“Aims have been set through talks with delivery partners and analysis of baselines, national averages and current trends. Milestones for each of these measures map our journey from 2024 to 2040 and articulate how Luton will be different 16 years from now.

“The road map enables us to track specific progress related to the outcomes we want to achieve, giving us a tangible view of where progress is strong and where more work is required.

“Our partnership groups are taking responsibility for the oversight of one or more of the outcomes,” added the report. “Their next task is to identify delivery plans which change the dial on the associated targets.”

The committee agreed to adopt the Luton 2040 road map and support the system to deliver towards the targets and milestones within it. After its approval by the executive, the progress report is set to be published at a Luton 2040 conference, next month.