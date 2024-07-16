6 Luton parks keep prestigious Green Flag awards

Six Luton parks have once again been awarded prestigious Green Flag awards – the international quality mark for open spaces.

Brantwood Park, Peoples Park, Leagrave Park, Memorial Park, Stockwood Park and Wardown Park have retained the awards – which Luton council says is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the maintenance teams and volunteers that care for these green spaces so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy them.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of the council, said: “I am delighted to hear that Luton’s parks have retained their Green Flag status once again. As a council, we are committed to providing our residents with open spaces of the highest standard, places where they can relax, exercise or meet up with friends and family in a wonderful environment. I would like to thank and commend the efforts of all those who continually work hard to uphold and improve our green spaces.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s green flag award scheme manager, Paul Todd, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in ensuring that these six parks have achieved the Green Flag Award.

“These parks are vital green spaces for the community in Luton, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles. The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

Visit the website for a full list of the Green Flag Award-winning parks.

