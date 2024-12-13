9-month review of Luton nightlife aims to boost economy and bring visitors into town

Luton Town Centre

A deep dive into Luton’s night-time economy aims to address more than just alcohol-related crime and disorder covered by the last such investigation, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A task and finish group has been set up by the borough council to analyse the town’s evening offer and increase its public perception.

LBC’s interim head of culture and creativity Corey Albone said: “The recommendations of this group will feed into a new night-time economy plan and a wider visitor finance strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was last reviewed by scrutiny in 2011, which focused on tackling alcohol-related crime and disorder in the town. This is more about activating our night-time economy.

“There are several opportunities to provide a real catalyst for growth in this subject area, including London Luton Airport expansion, The Stage and Power Court developments, and our growing cultural offering in the town.

“As part of the scope, there are objectives and factors for the group to focus on to meet the needs of residents and attract visitors.

“These aims are night-time economy place management and leadership, the diversity of the local offer and opening hours, the infrastructure, such as premises and spaces in that economy, transport links and accessibility, public safety, and marketing and changing the perceptions of the local offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Nigel Marshall asked if the outcome would be to increase the cultural opportunities within the town for residents, or revenue and finance driven.

Mr Albone replied: “We’d certainly want to look at the economic side, but also civic pride and how we attract visitors into our town.”

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas suggested there should be a definition of night-time economy, “as it means various things to different people”, saying: “I didn’t see anything about promoting equality, diversity, inclusion, being family friendly.

“Could that be incorporated somewhere because we want to be all of those things? Is there a step about testing any draft recommendations with stakeholders or a small select group before we publish them?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Albone said: “We could add in another session with stakeholders to review recommendations towards the end.

“For the next meeting, we’re looking at a range of businesses in the town to get a sense of what that local offer is, such as restaurants, pubs, clubs, bars, entertainment and leisure.”

Portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth and Labour High Town councillor James Taylor explained: “One of the key things you want for this is to drive engagement and get people interested in it.

“Another chance will be provided in January to see what the town centre is like on a Friday night, adding: “It can be variable, shall we say? You might have an idea of what it looked like ten years ago, before you had children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What it’s like now is very different. It gives you an idea about what’s happening and also what challenges could be faced.”

The group agreed the scope for its review of Luton’s night-time economy, which is due to run for nine months until November 2025.