Action plan for economic growth strategy for Luton in the pipeline

An action plan is in the pipeline as the next phase of creating a new economic growth strategy for Luton, which is “productive, inclusive and resilient”, a meeting heard.

Luton Borough Council in partnership with the inclusive economy board is developing this strategy for the borough, according to a report to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board.

The strategy will provide a framework for economic growth over the next seven years to 2032 and support the delivery of the Luton 2040 vision, said the report.

“This document will also align and connect to the government’s new industrial strategy to 2035. The inclusive economy board members are the owners of the strategy, which will provide a framework for delivering inclusive and sustainable growth over the longer term to the benefit of our citizens and communities.

“After considerable engagement with the inclusive economy board, borough councillors, partner organisations and young people, the draft strategy went to a comprehensive six-week public consultation. That was aligned with the principals and objectives outlined in the consultation and engagement plan.

“This consultation process ensured the strategy is evidence-based co-designed and co-produced with the voices of Luton’s businesses, communities and wider strategic stakeholders. That helps ensure genuine buy-in and strengthens the foundation for delivery.

“An action plan sets out clear details on implementation, specifying responsibilities, timelines and expected deliverables, as well as strategic rationale and outcomes.”

Further meetings are scheduled with external delivery partners, LBC’s airport company Luton Rising, the University of Bedfordshire, London Luton Airport, developer and property company Goodman, Luton and Dunstable University Hospital and Barnfield College, explained the report.

“These are absolutely critical to the success of the strategy and delivering a more productive, inclusive and resilient economy. Other partners will be part of the next steps through the inclusive economy board.

“The action plan will be adapted when major work streams develop and key documents are adopted, such as the refreshed Local Plan or the local transport plan.

“It’s proposed that the strategy be recommended for approval by the council’s executive at the committee’s meeting on Monday 8th September,” added the report.

LBC’s director inclusive economy Sinead McNamara told the scrutiny board: “Across the system, we’ve been drafting a new economic growth strategy for Luton during the last 11 months.

“We’ve engaged with a number of businesses, our colleagues and also young people by going out to the colleges,” she said. “One-to-one interviews have been held with key businesses in the town, and there’ve been drop-in sessions.

“It’s making you aware of the breadth and depth covered in a key piece of work for the town during the next seven years. The main focus now is finalising the action plan, which is very in-depth.

“There are a number of measures about how we’ll manage delivery during this seven-year period. We’ll bring back an in-depth skills report to this board in October.

“Skills are a fundamental piece in driving our economic growth strategy. We’re finalising the action plan to ensure it has key deliverables in it.”