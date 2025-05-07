Adding sports hall to new Houghton Regis leisure centre would have increased costs for clubs, meeting told

Protestors outside the new leisure centre. Picture: Cllr Matthew Brennan

Costs for local clubs would have increased by a larger amount, if a sports hall had been provided within a new leisure and community centre at Houghton Regis, a meeting heard.

More “robust” communication from Central Bedfordshire Council with community user groups and other local authorities has been called for in future.

Labour Houghton Regis East councillor Chloe Alderman was one of two CBC members to submit written questions on Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre to a full council meeting.

“The sports hall stopped operating at the end of March,” she explained. “Under the new community use agreement at Houstone School, the whole hall must be booked. There’s no provision for ‘walk-ins’, which will stop individuals, families, and small groups from using the hall.

Mark Foster cuts the ribbon to formally open Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre. Picture: Pete Martin

“Combined with the 44 per cent booking cost increase, this will prevent many residents accessing team sports. Their alternative is to use other leisure centres across Central Bedfordshire.

“But current groups report difficulty getting slots at their closest alternative in Dunstable, while the financial and logistical constraints of travelling to leisure centres in neighbouring towns would present further barriers to residents.

“This means that the Houghton Regis community won’t be accommodated, after assurances from CBC that they would. Will you agree to meet with those impacted to discuss their concerns and find a solution?” she asked.

Executive member for assets, business and housing and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “Community use of education facilities happens at many schools.

“Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard for example is a joint facility with Cedars School and has operated successfully for many years.

“The hall at Houstone School has been available to book since April 14. The initial bookings were block ones to allow clubs to transfer over from the old facility, and we felt that was the right approach.

“The community use agreement does provide for casual use and for organised sports clubs. This will be rolled out in the coming days and weeks. Football, badminton and basketball clubs have booked already.

“Sports clubs have indicated they’re not moving to Dunstable. We’re unaware of anyone having difficulties booking to date. Most sports clubs which used the old hall have moved because they’re better accommodated in smaller studio spaces.

“On the pricing, the cost of booking the school hall has been raised by a badminton and a basketball club. This is because historically they’ve had a subsidised booking at the old sports hall.

“The 44 per cent increase suggested isn’t correct,” he added. “The actual cost is £50 an hour, while the previous rate was £45.70 for an hour.

“Had we built a new sports hall for the new premises, there would have been a need to consider increasing our pricing in proportion. I’m happy to meet the groups you’ve mentioned.”

Liberal Democrat Houghton Regis West councillor Susan Goodchild said in her written question: “The concerns raised by users of the previous sports hall about its closure highlight where communication could have been more robust.

“As CBC continues to invest in positive new community facilities, there’s a need to ensure better communication and stronger partnership working with local user groups, and town and parish councils.”