File image of someone littering near a litter bin

Nearly 4,000 fines for littering offences and a further 500 for breaches of Luton’s town centre public spaces protection order (PSPO) have been issued in the first ten months of an enforcement plan.

This process has involved more than 2,600 hours of patrolling, spanning numerous wards within the borough, according to a report to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board.

The observable enforcement programme was designed to deal with on street offences, which are noticed by officers and can be dealt with on scene, said the report.

These offences are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

littering under section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990;

a breach of the town centre PSPO by means of consuming alcohol under section 63 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

and PSPO breach for begging, urinating, defecating, spitting and dog control.

The local authority appointed waste investigations support and enforcement (WISE) as its appointed contractor to support the observable enforcement programme, explained the report.

“These guidelines were designed to improve the visible reach of enforcement, under a contract which began on August 1st 2023.

“Their aim is to work alongside other council teams contributing to a behaviour change of individuals by the use of an enforcement approach.

“The WISE team currently has six officers and one team leader, who operate a range of shifts on a seven-day rota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This team provide patrols mainly on foot, but also has access to a vehicle to provide resource to any hotspot locations.

“The current performance data shows the team has patrolled for around 2,660 hours covering numerous wards within the borough.

“It has issued 4,491 fixed penalty notices to date. Of these, 3,990 fines were for littering offences and 501 for breaches of the town centre PSPO.

“The average age range of those being issued with fixed penalty notices is between 20 and 49, with the highest proportion of those found committing offences to be males at 72 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of those found to be committing offences, 2,930 were issued to individuals in Luton borough, with 1,561 issued to people from outside the town.”

A request was made by the council’s overview and scrutiny board for a performance report to be prepared for it to chart the observable enforcement programme’s progress.