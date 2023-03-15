The pathway from the streets, inset: laughing gas canisters

A frustrated neighbour tried to block a pathway in Luton which residents say is a magnet for antisocial behaviour including drugs and ‘pornographic’ graffiti – leading to a dispute over its public right of way status.

Luton Borough Council says it will be stepping up patrols in the area to combat the problems but has now erected signs at the end of the pathway in Limbury saying it is a public right of way.

Ron Turvey, who lives on Stanmore Crescent, said: “I’ve found nitrous oxide bottles dumped in the pathway between Stanmore Crescent and Icknield Road. This is just the latest example of anti-social behaviour to befall this pathway.

“We also have pornographic graffiti, drug dealing, sexual activity and mugging. Not to mention obscene shouting and dog mess.”

Luton Borough Council says it shares residents’ concerns.

A spokesman said: “We have raised this with the police and continue to work with the community policing team who have responsibility for dealing with criminal activity. Our own enforcement team will also be patrolling the area to take action on littering, graffiti and vandalism.”

One resident, who lives next to the pathway, put up a gate and ‘private’ signs to deter people from using the path between the streets. But after receiving complaints, Luton Borough Council added steel poles at each end, with notices declaring it a public pathway.

The council spokesperson said the matter had now been referred to the Government who will determine whether it is a right of way.

Bedfordshire Police say they have regular patrols in the area and have attended events to build trust and relationships with the community.

Sergeant Saqib Khan from the Luton community policing team said: “Information from the community is vitally important to our work as community officers and we have carried out a significant amount of work to tackle drugs and anti-social behaviour in the Limbury area over recent weeks.

“This includes plain clothes patrols as well as further enforcement action, with four warrants having been carried out in this area over the past few months leading to several arrests.