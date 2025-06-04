Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue defends council tax rise amid concerns over falling staff numbers

File photo of a firefighter used for illustrative purposes only.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority has defended a rise in council tax precept amid public concerns about falling staff numbers - but rising costs for residents.

Questions from the public submitted to Tuesday’s Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority meeting (June 3) challenged why the council tax precept had gone up while staff numbers had declined.

One, as read aloud by the service’s monitoring officer said “As tax payers, we have been asked to contribute more from the council tax and in return we should expect at the very least to maintain the current level of staff”.

The assistant chief fire officer (ACFO), Jason Tai, reminded the committee that the recent increase was £5 for Band D properties.

“The reason for this request was due to an accumulation of financial pressures faced by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in recent years,” he said.

“During the last four years, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service utility cost has increased by 85 per cent, which equates to over a quarter of a million pounds.

“In the same period, our payroll costs have increased by 40 per cent.

“This is due to a number of unfunded national pay awards and an increase in national insurance contributions.”

ACFO Tai added that over costs included changes to maternity pay and changes in on-call national terms and conditions.

Also “to make matters worse”, ACFO Tai said the government grant decreased by £470,000.

He said: “Looking further ahead, we see pressures from predicted levels of growth, large scale infrastructure projects such as East West Rail, Universal Resort, and the expansion of London Luton Airport and the need for the service to invest in its fleet and estates in future years.”

Councillor Michael Headley (Bedford Borough Council) added: “It’s important to emphasise the gap that has grown between the increases in pay and the increases in council tax.

“So whilst council tax has gone up, our costs have gone up by a greater amount.”