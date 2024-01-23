Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner hits back after council says role should be scrapped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) said he is “grateful” for the attention Central Bedfordshire councillors are paying to policing.

But he added that they should stop passing “disappointing” motions and come and see what the county’s force is doing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement came in response to the councillors last week (January 17) passing a motion calling for the PCC role to be scrapped.

Festus Akinbusoye Image (c)Festus Akinbusoye

PCC Festus Akinbusoye said: “It is disappointing that at a time when the councillors should be investing tax payers’ money on keeping local bus services running, sorting out SEND provision, and not making cuts to local services, that they see passing a motion on the office of PCC as a key priority, despite not being under the council’s remit.

“It seems this motion is an attempt to distract the public,” he said. “I want to share, I want to be open and engage with all of our councillors regardless of their political persuasion. I really don’t care about that.

“I want them to see the absolutely amazing work that is being done here to safeguard children who potentially have been exploited by gangs in Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want them to come and see the incredible amount of work our commissioned partners are doing for women who have been raped. I want them to come and see the kind of work we’re doing through road safety to keep our roads safer,” he said.

The PCC added that there seems to be “either a naivety or an “ignorance” about the role of a PCC.

“This is despite repeated efforts to engage with some councillors,” he said.

“The previous police authority, which PCCs have replaced, was made up largely by councillors, as far as I’m aware, who were all paid to be there. This took up about one per cent of Bedfordshire Police’s budget.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“PCCs have far, far greater responsibilities around budgets, around scrutiny, around national responsibilities and regional responsibilities. As well as scrutiny of the criminal justice system in Bedfordshire through the Criminal Justice Board.

“All of this for 1.1 per cent of the force’s budget.

“So either those councillors do not know the facts or they are aware of the facts and they choose to do what they want to do – I can’t control that. But they should come and see for themselves what is being done to keep their communities safer. And I will personally welcome them if they take up this invitation.”

Councillor Adam Zerny, CBC leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Central Bedfordshire Council agreed last week that the Police and Crime Commissioner post is not working for the public.

“The PCC office costs our residents £1.2 million per year. It’s a ridiculous sum of money and would be better spent providing more front line police officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Crime and policing is a key concern for our residents, as is making the best use of taxpayers’ money.