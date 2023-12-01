Bid for CCTV and extra lighting to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Luton street rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in a Luton street have been unsuccessful in securing CCTV cameras or extra lighting, after complaining about the scale of crime, fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and dog fouling.

But future incidents around Elm Tree Lane can be referred to the relevant borough council enforcement teams, a local authority petitions and representations board meeting heard.

A petition from residents of Beechwood Road asked for various environmental, crime and littering issues in the area to be addressed.

Their request included more lighting on Elm Tree Lane for better visibility at night and they wanted CCTV cameras installed to deter fly-tippers and dog walkers.

LBC’s neighbourhood operations manager (investigations) Stephen Dibble told the board: “The petition came from 13 residents in Beechwood Road, whose properties back on to this lane, asking us to consider actions to tackle reports of anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and crime locally.

“Suggestions included putting a gate across Elm Tree Lane to prohibit unauthorised vehicles, improve the street lighting and installing CCTV,” he explained.

“The lead petitioner attended a board meeting in July, saying the report failed to consider all the evidence available. A further number of incidents were brought to our attention.

“During a two-year period between 2021 and this summer, there were three fly-tips, two cases of littering and one incident of dog fouling, along with two crimes.

“There appears to be no significant anti-social behaviour problem, but clearly there are occasional incidents. The lane has been added to the routine street cleansing schedule. The narrowness of the lane prevents further lighting going in there.”

Asked if cameras could be installed temporarily, he replied: “A number of cameras can be deployed and we review the locations, but we would require a suitable power supply on a lamp-post.

“The level of reported incidents is relatively low and the demand would have to be assessed in line with other areas of the borough.”

Since the July meeting, there has been one reported crime, no fly-tipping and no reported anti-social behaviour incidents,” according to a report to the board.

“Cleansing will remove fly-tipping deposits on council land or the road,” said the report. “On private land, responsibility is with the landowner to deal with it. The council can still investigate if there’s evidence about who discarded the waste.

“Street lighting in Elm Tree Lane doesn’t meet the current standards, but the narrowness prevents more lighting being installed.”

Use of a surveillance camera system must always be for a specified purpose, “which is in pursuit of a legitimate aim and necessary to meet an identified pressing need”, added the report.

“Current evidence doesn’t suggest this requirement has been met, so it’s not currently an option to deploy CCTV.

“The data for environmental and other crime in the area doesn’t suggest that closure of a public highway is proportionate or justified action.”