Bin not collected in Luton this morning? Here's why

Bin collections in Luton are running late – but the council has pledged to have crews out this weekend in order to catch up.

Luton Council announced the delay on its Twitter account and website, and apologised for the inconvenience as bins are left uncollected as temperatures hit a scorching 31°.

The council said: “Unfortunately we are running behind with collections this week and in order to catch up our crews will be out this weekend. We appreciate your patience and are sorry for the inconvenience.”

And it pledged to keep people updated via its social media accounts.