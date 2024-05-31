Boost your business growth: Luton Council support programmes for local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Council is pleased to launch two new business support programmes to help drive local economic growth in the town.

Delivered in collaboration with the University of Bedfordshire and Lets Do Business, the business support programmes are funded by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Luton is one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurial towns with a rapidly growing economy.

Free of charge, the programmes will help business owners to thrive by providing actionable, strategic plans focused on delivering business growth.

Each support programme will focus on key issues that are critical for the success of our local businesses:

Luton Online

This programme will teach the fundamental skills, advice and support required to grow a business through digital marketing and social media while also continually engaging with customers.

Businesses can choose from face-to-face workshops, webinars, on-demand learning and one-to-one mentoring to meet their specific needs and skill gaps in digital marketing.

Sustainability and Net Zero

We’re committed to sustainability and fostering a green economy in Luton by supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in reducing their carbon footprint.

Businesses will receive tailored support to address their unique needs in order to reduce emissions and develop sustainability strategies, ranging from fully funded one-to-one consultancy sessions with industry experts and workshops to the development of effective travel plans to reduce their environmental impact.

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, said: “Luton is home to a large number of enterprises that are vital to our economy and our Business Support Programmes demonstrate our unwavering commitment to helping these local businesses prosper.

"Whether you are an established company seeking assistance to grow online or joining us on our journey to make the town net zero carbon by 2040 by making your business more sustainable, I would urge you seize this chance to get the free help and support on offer."

Professor Andrew Church, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “The University of Bedfordshire is excited to work with Luton Council in our shared commitment towards addressing the climate crisis, as well as fostering sustainable development and growth within our community.

"This newest partnership focuses on empowering SMEs to transition towards Net Zero and embrace eco-friendly practices. Together, we aim to cultivate a more environmentally sustainable and robust economy in Luton, ensuring a healthier ecosystem for future generations."

Stacey Pretty, Marketing Director, Let’s Do Business Group, said: "We're thrilled to be working with Luton Council and the businesses of Luton, aiding them to create, manage, and enhance their online presence. It is vital for businesses today to utilise digital channels for brand building, nurturing customer relationships, and enabling business growth.

"Our comprehensive program offers bite-sized practical workshops and personalised 1:1 support, where business owners can access training on their most pressing topics in the format that suits them best, empowering them to work 'on' their business while still very much working 'in' it."

To find out more about support available for businesses in Luton, visit the Step Forward Luton website.