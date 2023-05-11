Luton town centre's first pocket park on Bute Street will be opened in style with a festival of free activities and entertainment this month.

On May 18 from 12pm to 9pm, the Hat Gardens Launch Party will have entertainment and food to celebrate its official opening.

Visitors can enjoy live music from the Revellers Steel Band (12pm to 2pm), a saxophonist (3pm to 5pm), and an acoustic singer and guitarist (6pm to 8pm). Guests will also have the chance to meet with the Human Hedges, a garden-themed walkabout act in the park.

People at the park on Bute Street

Making its first appearance in Luton, Bedfordshire Eat Feast shall have its street food market open until 9pm. The excitement continues on Saturday, May 20, at the Hat Gardens Family Fun Day from 12pm to 4pm, with more music from Revellers Steel Band, flamingo face-painting and juggling performances.

Visitors can also take part in a heritage lunchtime tour and discover the history behind Hat Gardens. The Secrets of Hat Gardens Lunchtime Tour, led by Paul Hammond, the chair of the Luton Heritage Forum, will take place on May 18 and 21 between 12pm and 1pm. Visitors can pre-book their free space here.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: "We are thrilled to open Hat Gardens to the public, and the launch festival promises to be an exciting event to welcome everyone to see and experience it.

So many people responded to our consultation supporting more greenery and opening up the river, so it’s been a privilege for us to deliver it for everyone.”

Hat Gardens is the first pocket park in the town centre to open as part of the ‘Open Lea Project’. Residents flocked to the Hat Gardens to enjoy The Big Coronation Movie Lunch over the bank holiday weekend. Hat Gardens has also become the proud home of the famous pink flamingos.