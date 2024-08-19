Luton Borough Council. Picture: Olivia Preston

Two Liberal Democrat councillors on Luton Borough Council have resigned for family and personal reasons, triggering by-elections in their wards.

Lib Dem Barnfield councillor Jeff Petts said he “enjoyed his time representing the people of Barnfield and Bushmead and has met some amazing people who contribute huge amounts to their community”.

But the former Conservative Icknield councillor explained: “The time has come for me to spend more time with my family and do some travelling, while my wife and I are still fit enough to enjoy it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem Wigmore councillor Claire Gallagher said she needs “to give more time to her young family than the demands of properly representing the residents of her ward will allow”.

In a statement, the Luton Liberal Democrat group said “It’s ‘thank you’ to two hard working councillors, both of whom have made significant contributions to the work of the Lib Dem opposition group on the borough council”.

The two by-elections are due to be held on Thursday, September 26. The party has announced its candidates for the two wards already.

Standing in Barnfield will be local self-employed accountant and financial advisor Anwar Malik. “As well as running his successful business, Anwar offers voluntary advice, counselling and support to local residents on personal matters,” added the Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s lived in Luton for more than 20 years, and is a family man with two children at local schools.

“The Wigmore Liberal Democrat candidate, Adrees Latif, is a father and grandfather, and is involved in several local voluntary groups. For the last 18 years, he’s helped run the family Post Office business.

“He’s lived in Luton since he was eight-years-old and is a former Challney High School pupil.”

Liberal Democrat group leader on the local authority and Barnfield councillor Amjid Ali expressed his gratitude for the hard work the retiring councillors have put in, saying. “We understand the competing demands a busy life brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re fortunate to be able to put forward two candidates who’ll be worthy successors. Anwar and Adrees have been working with local councillors for some time, and are ready to take on these responsible roles.”

There are currently 29 Labour councillors, 13 Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and one Independent on the borough council, ahead of next month’s by-elections.