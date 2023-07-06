Call for action in Luton street over fly-tipping, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour

Residents want CCTV installed (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The scale of fly-tipping, drug taking and anti-social behaviour in a Luton street will be reviewed by the local authority, along with extra street lighting.

A petition from residents of Beechwood Road was received by the borough council asking it to address various environmental, crime and littering issues in the area.

The request included more lighting on Elm Tree Lane to ensure better visibility at night, according to a report to Luton Borough Council’s petitions and representations board.

And the petitioners want “CCTV installed to deter fly-tippers and dog walkers from leaving rubbish or dog fouling on the street”, said the report.

“Elm Tree Lane is situated at the back of 345 to 367 Beechwood Road and is accessible to vehicles from one end, with an alleyway at the other end. It also opens on to School Lane, which is blocked off by bollards.”

LBC’s neighbourhood operations manager investigations Stephen Dibble explained: “The petition was signed by 13 people and highlights a number of issues in the area.

“These include fly-tipping, dog fouling, drug abuse and an untidy street, particularly overgrown shrubs, litter and no regular visits from the street cleansing team.

“Residents want the entrance to Elm Tree Lane gated to prevent unauthorised vehicle entry, improved lighting and CCTV installed to deter fly-tippers and dog walkers from leaving rubbish in the street.

“I’ve reviewed the council’s data on fly-tipping since 2015. I’ve also obtained local authority and Bedfordshire Police crime and anti-social behaviour figures for Elm Tree Lane and the surrounding area, during the last two years.

“Crime, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping is relatively low overall for reported incidents in that area.

“There didn’t appear to be any supporting evidence of fly-tipping or of a significant crime wave locally. The weeds and litter have been dealt with, and the lane put on the routine cleansing schedule.

“A blocked drain was noticed, which will be dealt with as soon as possible by highways.”

Asked about the roads, he replied: “They’re adopted highway. You’ve got Compton Avenue and a vehicle access down Elm Tree Lane. School Lane is only pedestrian access because of the bollards, but there’s a public right of way.

“Behind the garages is private land where there were two fly-tipping deposits, although one appeared to be from the property and wasn’t on the highway.”

The lead petitioner said: “The gate wouldn’t cause any hindrance to anyone. I don’t know what rate crime has to reach before action is taken.

“We’re open to suggestions from the council and happy to proceed in a partnership.”

Mr Dibble added: “If there’s other evidence which could support enforcement or preventative action, we’d consider that.”

LBC network and safety manager Mark Barnett suggested the street lighting team could see if more can be done in the area.

Labour High Town councillor Umme Ali, who chairs the board, said: “No further action will be taken until enforcement are satisfied any actions would be legal, justifiable, proportionate and necessary. The street lighting will be reviewed.”