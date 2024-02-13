Campaigner hits out at 'dreadful' East of Luton development - which council says aims to meet town's housing needs

Illustrative image of a central street from the East of Luton Strategic Masterplan. Picture: Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate

A campaigner against a 2,100-home development in the Hertfordshire countryside near Luton says the only reason behind it is to help supply the town’s unmet housing need.

A strategic master plan for the mixed-use residential community development at Cockernhoe has been unveiled by the Crown Estate and Bloor Homes. The development also includes three new schools, sports facilities and parkland.

A consultation process began with three local drop-in events on the draft master plan, which provides a framework for planning applications.

The proposed full completion date is 2037. But opponent David Dorman, from nearby Mangrove Green, accuses the developers of having “no concerns about the well-being of our community”.

The land was greenbelt until recently, he explained. “Of those homes, 1,950 contribute to Luton’s unmet housing need with the remaining 150 for North Herts Council.

“The area concerned is a tranquil rural community of the three small villages Cockernhoe, Mangrove Green and Tea Green. Classed as ‘best and most versatile’ agricultural land, it’s a popular walking area for local residents and visitors.”

The housing proposed is part of the North Herts Council Local Plan, adopted in November 2022. Luton Borough Council stated its housing requirement to be 17,800 new homes from 2011 to 2031, with 8,500 within its boundary.

The balance of 9,300 would come from neighbouring authorities under the now abolished ‘duty to cooperate’, against which current local plans are still judged. Central Bedfordshire Council offered 7,350, leaving North Herts the remaining 1,950.

Since its Local Plan was adopted in November 2017, LBC has yet to produce a review of its housing need and of its own housing capacity, said Mr Dorman. Councils are required to review their Local Plan at least every five years.

“This development isn’t necessary because the council is building far more homes than it stated,” Mr Dorman claimed.

“A North Herts inspector’s review of one aspect of LBC’s Local Plan reduced the town’s housing need by 1,100 to 16,700. According to our figures, LBC’s housing capacity has grown to 16,868 up to October 31, 2023.

“LBC will be building a minimum 12,000 to 13,000 houses by 2031, well above the 8,500 capacity, not including the 1,000 flats development at Power Court. To Luton’s credit, pretty much all of these houses have been built on brownfield sites.

“North Herts approved a review of its Local Plan to include East of Luton because of what was termed ‘housing changes in a neighbouring jurisdiction’. This review will gather evidence during 2024/25 for public examination in 2026 and approval in 2027.

“With the CBC contribution, it will be proven these plans are unnecessary. But the developers and NHC are pushing ahead with the scheme.

“Construction is due to start in 2026 and first houses built in 2027, so the outcome will be too late by the time the North Herts review is completed,” he added.

“This dreadful development is a 950 per cent increase in local housing and is being foisted on us, destroying communities and villages dating back to Saxon times.”

LBC said in a statement: “We’re aware of this development by North Hertfordshire Council, which will contribute towards meeting Luton’s housing needs. We’re encouraging local residents, particularly those in Wigmore ward, to participate in the public consultation, which runs until Thursday, February 29.”

Bloor Homes and The Crown Estate are leading the preparation of a strategic master plan for the site.

“The site is allocated for development in the North Hertfordshire Local Plan, which requires a strategic master plan to be prepared. We’re consulting now on the draft master plan, which will provide a site-wide framework for planning applications,” it explained.

It added that many elements of the scheme – including the need for around 2,100 homes including 40 per cent affordable homes, are set out in the Local Plan.