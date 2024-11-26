Carols and crafts at Christmas light switch on in Luton despite weather

Strong winds and weather warnings on Saturday (November 22) meant that the light switch on was changed slightly, with festive activities relocated to The Hat Factory.

Guests were treated to an afternoon of entertainment and live music.

Luton Mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem, said: “Although the weather changed our plans slightly, it was great to see so many of our residents and guests joining in the festivities on Saturday. The Hat Factory hosted festive arts and crafts, live performances and a meet and greet from Bluey.

"The Christmas lights switch on went on as planned, with a resilient and cheerful crowd outside the Town Hall despite the weather.”

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah pressed the big red button alongside Cllr Javeria Hussain, Luton Mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem and children from the town to usher in the Christmas season.

The mayor added: “This event is yet another example of our diverse and culturally vibrant community coming together, supporting the local economy and helping us in our plans to regenerate the town centre. Events like this benefit local businesses and families and wouldn’t be possible without the sponsorship of our airport company, Luton Rising.”

