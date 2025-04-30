Grants up are for grabs

Communities in Central Bedfordshire could get a chance to get their hands on a cash grant to help fund projects that make a difference.

Central Bedfordshire Council’s ward councillor grant scheme is back. It means every councillor has access to £2,000 to support groups, charities, and community initiatives that benefit residents.

Councillors can also team up to combine their funds where a bigger impact is needed.

The scheme can support initiatives—from arts and culture to the environment and sport. Previous grants have helped buy toddler group play equipment, community garden planters, defibrillators and village noticeboards.

Applicants are encouraged to speak to their ward councillor before applying – but you can visit the website to find out more.