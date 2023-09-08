Watch more videos on Shots!

Fostering families from across Central Bedfordshire came together at the weekend for this year’s celebration of fostering.

The festivities, held at the Cross Keys in Pulloxhill, included a BBQ, entertainment and a disco for foster carers, children and young people to enjoy. Ten families were honoured with awards for five, 10 and 15 years of service to fostering in the community.

Natalie Hale, an award-winning foster carer, said: “I was very surprised to get my award, and hearing the lovely words about my family and it has given me such a confidence boost I think I needed.

Left to right: Natalie Hale (5-year award), Alison Lloyd (10-year award), Sally and Stephen Barrell (10-year award), Stephen and Louise Burnage (15-year award) Image from Central Bedfordshire Council

“I love being a foster carer, I know my children do also and I really feel our family was supposed to be on this fostering journey.

“It's very bittersweet our 'job' but as much as people can say I have changed three little ones’ lives, I don't think people ever think how these little ones helped change my children's and my lives as well for the better.”

Another winner, Alison Lloyd, said: “My 10-year milestone has crept up on me and I was delighted to receive an award and recognition for my time fostering.” Alison fostered two siblings and saw them through primary and secondary education, all the way to university.

She explained: “My focus and sole purpose to foster has been to keep siblings together and to nurture them for a long period of time, giving them stability and structure and ensuring they understand that I will always be there – whether they want me there or not!

"It definitely hasn’t been easy, but I am so proud of them both and whilst I know they will fledge in due course, they will always have a special place in my heart and my extended family and will always have a bedroom and me on speed-dial, should they ever need it.”

The event is held annually by Central Bedfordshire Council to thank those who foster children in care. Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children said: “Thank you to all our foster carers who are providing a loving, caring home for some of our most vulnerable children and young people. Our foster carers are truly amazing, the difference you are making to people’s lives is unmeasurable.”