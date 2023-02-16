Freezing its share of council tax is set to make Central Bedfordshire Council unique among top tier local authorities.

CBC proposes no increase for 2023/24 without any cuts in services, and with spending increases in children’s services at £5m and more than £1m on leisure.

An executive meeting was told the council would be spending £252m net in the revenue budget, which is £12m up from the current financial year.

Central Beds Council is proposing no rise in its share of the council tax bill

Research undertaken by the county councils’ network (CCN) shows that CBC is the only upper tier council proposing not to raise council tax next year.

Overall 114 councils out of 152 have published their budget proposals for 2023/24. CCN data shows all councils bar one plan on raising council tax next year.

A total of 84 of these authorities are opting for the maximum increase allowed at 4.99 per cent, which includes a two per cent permitted rise for adult social care expenditure.

The remaining 38 councils have yet to declare their intentions, according to the CCN statistics.

There are 30 councils proposing council tax rises which have declined to levy the maximum. These rates vary across the country with the lowest rise planned at two per cent.

“Through careful management of our finances, we’ve managed to achieve a balanced budget without the need to increase council tax during 2023/24,” Conservative Arlesey councillor David Shelvey told CBC’s executive during his annual budget report last week (February 7).

Explaining later how this was achieved, he said: “We’re all very aware of the financial pressures our residents are under as inflation and the cost of living continues to rise.

“Even though the council’s running costs have risen, while demand for our adult social care and children’s services increases, careful budget management over several years means it’s possible for us to avoid a council tax increase next year.

“We’d budgeted already for an increase in inflation and we’re making efficiencies to reduce our operating costs enabling some of the pressure to be absorbed.

“We’ve also used some reserves put aside in previous years to help balance the budget, so that we don’t need to ask our residents to pay more.

“This year in particular we’re extremely mindful that our residents are facing rising costs of living,” added the executive member for corporate resources councillor Shelvey.

“We’re pleased we can propose a budget that protects our services and without the need to raise our share of council tax next year.”

The budget is set to be considered at a full CBC meeting on Thursday (February 23).