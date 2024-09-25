Change as begun, says local MP after watching PM's speech

Speaking from Labour’s Party Conference in Liverpool after watching the Prime Minister’s speech (today Tuesday 24 September), local MP, Alex Mayer, said:

“A few months ago, people voted for change. This was a speech from a serious Prime Minister to say that change is beginning - but it won't be easy. There will be more tough choices to make as we go along. He spoke about issues that matter to local people: about security, cracking down on knife crime, improving our railways and tackling the climate emergency. Of course it is tough - but the Prime Minister is right - if it was easy it would have been done already. But if we fix the foundations then we have a fantastic future to look forward to that’s built to last.”