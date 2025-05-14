Community music festival planned for Luton park blocked by police over crowd control measures

Wardown Park. Picture: National World

Organisers of an outdoor community festival in Luton have been refused a temporary events notice, after an objection by Bedfordshire Police.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Desi Music Festival with live music, dancing, DJs and family friendly activities was due to be held in Wardown Park on Saturday, May 31 from 4pm to 10pm, according to a report to the borough council’s licensing panel.

Gopiram Ginjupalli submitted an application to the council on behalf of Be Finite Events Limited to get a temporary event notice for the sale of alcohol and the provision of regulated entertainment, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The licensing service received an email from the operations manager for LBC’s parks department advising that he’d no knowledge of the proposal and only found out from Bedfordshire Police.

“He suggested that as landlords, the council doesn’t agree to its land being used in this way and objects to the request on these grounds.”

The application form stated the event was scheduled for the grass area surrounding the bandstand at Wardown Park.

“The event is a community outdoor festival featuring live music performances, DJs, dance displays, food and drink stalls, as well as family-friendly activities, with controlled access and security to manage the attendees,” it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The area would be enclosed with temporary fencing to accommodate up to 499 people, including staff and performers.”

Bedfordshire Police licensing officer PC Darren Welch explained: “This land is owned by the local authority and its permission is required before an event can take place, and where necessary early notice provided to the safety advisory group (SAG).

“At the time of writing, no contact had been made with LBC’s parks department. Unfortunately, the applicant doesn’t have the landowner’s permission and has provided no details of how the event will be managed.

“This includes details of traffic and noise management, and the impact on vulnerable persons. No risk assessment has been included with the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant has stated a DJ would be providing Indian music and alcohol would be on sale, while around 350 tickets have been sold. The area would be fenced off to comply with the ‘499 rule’.

“With the festival scheduled for the end of May, the applicant has left insufficient time for the police and other responsible authorities to scrutinise these plans in any meaningful way.

“Although the event may be considered small with only 350 attendees, the risk is greatly increased with the provision of alcohol.”

In reaction to the refusal, Mr. Ginjupalli said: “This festival is about unity, celebration, and cultural expression. We are doing everything we can to make it happen and are grateful for the council’s willingness to support those efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said in a statement: “An application from Be Finite Events, of Capability Green, Luton, for a temporary events notice was refused by the council’s licensing sub-committee.

“The application was referred to the sub-committee because of a representation from Bedfordshire Police stating that it undermined the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, the promotion of public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

“The sub-committee determined the applicant hadn’t submitted the necessary paperwork to show how it would promote the licensing objectives and hadn’t obtained permission from LBC’s parks and countryside team to use Wardown Park.”

The organisers added: “While the initial decision was disappointing, we are now in positive and constructive discussions with the local council regarding alternative dates and arrangements. We are pleased to report that the council has been very cooperative and is working with us to find a suitable path forward.”