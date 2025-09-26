Construction work started on fewer new homes in Luton

Construction work began on fewer new homes in Luton in the year to April, new figures show.

The Home Builders Federation warned housing supply levels "are flatlining at best" and called on the Government to make it easier for companies to build.

New data released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, show work started on around 50 new homes in Luton in the 2024-25 financial year.

This was a decrease of 89 per cent on the around 470 properties started in the previous year.

Across England, there were some 113,310 new projects started in this time, a 17 per cent fall on the previous year.

All figures are rounded to the nearest 10.

It comes as the newly appointed Housing Secretary promised to roll out a "building acceleration package", as he seeks to speed up the rate of housebuilding across the country.

Steve Reed, who replaced Angela Rayner earlier this month, made the announcement in light of separate figures, which show the number of planning applications received and decided are down 5% from the same period last year.

He described the figures as "unacceptable" and announced he would be rolling out a package aimed at speeding up the rate of approvals and accelerate house building.

Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million new homes before the end of this Parliament, with planning reform high on the agenda to achieve this.

But Neil Jefferson, CEO of the Home Builders Federation, which represents the building industry in England and Wales, said "much more needs to be done" to remove the barriers suppressing housebuilding, if the Government is to meet this target.

Of the new homes started in Luton, there were approximately 40 were built by private enterprises and 20 by the local authority itself.

Nationally, private companies were behind 72 per cent of new homes started, with housing associations accounting for 27 per cent and local authorities for 1 per cent.

Housing charity Shelter welcomed the start made by housing associations but said a rapid expansion of social home building was the only way to tackle the housing crisis.

Director of campaigns and policy Mairi MacRae said: "For decades we’ve been draining our social housing stock by not building enough and selling off the few homes we have.

"So it's encouraging to see housing associations getting spades into the ground and homes starting to be built."

The figures also show there were 110 new homes completed in the year to April in Luton, a fall from 470 in 2023-24.

Housing Secretary, Steve Reed said: "These figures are unacceptable. I will leave no stone unturned to build 1.5 million homes, so families have the key to home ownership in their hands.

"Fixing the archaic planning system won’t happen overnight. But because of the reforms we have introduced, we will see the biggest era of housebuilding in our country’s history.”

He added: "With my leadership, the Government will go further and faster to get Britain building. It’s time to build, baby, build."