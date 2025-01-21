Consultation starts over plans for up to 500 new homes near Barton-le-Clay

The Barton-le-Clay site plan. Picture: Taylor Wimpey UK Limited

A public consultation has begun unveiling details of a development for up to 500 homes on land off Higham Road at Barton-le-Clay.

Property builder Taylor Wimpey UK Limited’s plans include a 60-bed care facility, a primary school, play areas, open space and allotments.

The company has been granted outline permission to develop a site allocated for housing and a primary school in Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan.

Local residents are being invited to view and comment on the company’s plans for this residential development. It was linked previously with Luton Borough Council’s unmet housing need.

The accommodation features 30 per cent affordable housing, ranging from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom family homes, as well as bungalows and wheelchair accessible properties.

A development brief was approved for the 72-acre area by CBC’s planning committee in November 2021. Its application was accompanied by an illustrative master plan showing how the site could be developed.

Situated just over three miles north of Luton, the site is “a field in grade two/grade three arable agricultural production”, councillors were told in July 2022. Barton-le-Clay Parish Council and Shillington Parish Council both objected to the application, while there were 100 letters opposing it, with one in support.

Traffic on the Higham Gobian Road was one concern raised. Shillington Parish Council had asked for speed limits, without success. The narrow stretch of road includes ‘S’ bends on a hill at Higham Gobian and a 90 degree sharp bend entering Shillington.

Taylor Wimpey said on its website: “The development will deliver a residential offering to the village of Barton-le-Clay which is both community focused and environmentally conscious.

“Land at Higham Road, east of the village, form a a new settlement edge, with a range of houses, flat sizes and tenures. This will provide social, economic and environmental gains for Barton-le-Clay and beyond.

“These proposals will deliver high-quality homes, with a sensitive design approach, as well as attractive landscaping, a network of safe, easy and direct pedestrian and cycle links, and high-quality public open spaces.”

A statement from Taylor Wimpey, said: “The site was granted outline permission by the local authority in December.

“Taylor Wimpey intends to submit a reserved matters planning application next month. An online consultation began at 5pm last night (Monday, January 20) and runs to midnight on Monday, February 3.

“The company’s proposals will be available online for local residents to comment on and view.”

Associate projects director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands Richard Crick said: “We’re looking forward to showcasing our proposals for development in Barton-le-Clay.

“The site is in a lovely location for those wishing to move to the area and our proposals provide extra community facilities for residents to use and enjoy. It’s important to us that we listen to the views of the local community and give them the opportunity to express their opinions before we submit our detailed project.

“We would encourage everyone living locally to see the plans in January and share their feedback.”

Visit the website at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/barton-le-clay/land-at-higham-road to take part in the online public consultation.