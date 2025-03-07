Cost of shoplifting revealed as Luton council hears businesses don't always report thefts

Luton town centre

Around £2bn is “tied up in retail theft” annually across the country, according to a Luton borough councillor.

The extent of the problem locally was part of an update to the town’s community policing model presented to the local authority’s scrutiny crime and disorder committee.

Bedfordshire Police Insp Vic Sanghera said: “We’ve put together a number of action days to tackle that retail crime.

“We’ve got the Luton Point security team to work alongside us, especially when it comes to retail crime within side the shopping mall. There are days of high visibility policing in the town centre and when we have a mixture of that and officers in plain clothes, so we catch people in the act.

“It’s no coincidence the numbers have begun to drop, but I caveat that with we’re not getting reports and the full picture as much as we should be.

“We’ve done plenty of educational work with the retailers on reporting crime, security of their stores and crime prevention, which is ongoing and they’ve been quite receptive.

“Town centres are quite unstable places, as there’s that transit community of people coming and going on a regular basis.”

Liberal Democrat South councillor Steve Stephens warned: “It’s a national problem about under reporting.

“The figures I picked up when I went to a Westminster forum was that the amount of money tied up in retail theft is around £2bn, not the £700,000 that’s out in the paper.

“Retailers and the police aren’t interested in anything under £200 because it’s viewed as trouble. We need to think about some of the retail parks, if we’re considering a wider Luton concept.

“One large retailer regularly gets people walking out with large quantities (of stock) and doesn’t bother to tell the police because the force won’t turn up, as it’s busy dealing with other matters.

“The company will claim it off the insurance, but that puts up the prices customers pay. There are also attacks on retail staff and wholesale distribution employees. It would be interesting to know what those figures are.”

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard explained: “Retail crime isn’t just a town centre problem.

“Some of it will be organised gangs deliberately targeting (places) and people who steal to sell to fuel their drug habit, or steal to order. There’s a part of the county where goods are stolen from one premises and those items are for sale a few hundred yards up the road at another, so there are big challenges.

“There was never a £200 (acceptance). You can be prosecuted for stealing goods worth £5. But new legislation makes it a specific offence to attack a member of retail staff, and I suspect that also includes wholesale and delivery.

“Retail companies advice their staff not to get involved. They put themselves at risk and potentially others. If they don’t report it, the police don’t know it’s happening and they don’t know where to target.

“Some firms don’t claim on insurance, as it’s in their business model. CCTV and planning measures can help enormously, so there’s an onus on the council too.”