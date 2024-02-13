Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Borough Council is calling on its residents to join its ‘war on waste’ after announcing plans to combat waste crime and encourage people to waste less.

The council says its “already making strides”. Staff from the waste investigations support and enforcement (WISE) team now can hand anyone caught dropping litter an on the spot fine that has been increased to £500.

Fly-tippers caught by the council will be given fines of £1,000, an increase from £400. People who don’t check if their waste carrier is licensed and their rubbish is dumped, could end up committing a household duty of care offence and be forced to pay out £600.

Now the council is asking for residents to support its crackdown “to make Luton a cleaner, greener and more attractive place”. People can sign up to the ‘War on Waste’ to show their support by reporting fly-tipped waste and evidence or getting involved with litter picks. Suggestions for ways the council and community can tackle excess rubbish are also welcomed.

Luton Borough Council also says it is “always looking to recruit enthusiastic and dedicated staff to roles in these areas”, jobs available can be found here.

Councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for waste and environmental enforcement, said: “We need to make a strong statement about our future objectives on waste – both in terms of waste production and waste crime. Too much waste is produced and too much waste is being dumped or dropped on our streets. It’s making the people of Luton cross.

Most people don’t want to live in a messy and dirty town but there are some that clearly just don’t care and we will come after those people and hit them hard in the pocket.

“As an organisation we are leading the way to improve things and we know communities also contribute to keeping areas clean. We want to extend this out and invite everyone to work with us to ensure that Luton is seen as a positive example of how to tackle this issue. We’re determined that we can come together to clean Luton up”.