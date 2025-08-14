Council cleans up play area after Luton dad exposes ‘unsafe’ conditions

Luton Council has apologised after visitors to a children’s play park were met with “unacceptable” conditions at the weekend — including overflowing bins, broken glass, and even human waste.

The warning came from dad, Ansar Mahmood, who described being “shocked” by the state of the park during a family visit on Sunday (August 10).

He had visited Cohen’s Yard Play Park, Shaftesbury Road with his young daughter.

Ansar said: “What concerned me was the glass near the swings. There was a lot of glass scattered around. If someone goes to the park and injures themselves, it costs more money for the NHS and more resources.”

Cohen's Play Area before the council's clean up. Picture: Ansar Mahmood

Ansar blasted the council on Facebook when he shared pictures of the state of the park, showing debris strewn across the equipment and bins overflowing.

In his post, he wrote: “This is not only a health hazard but also an eyesore for the community.

“Our park should be a safe and welcoming space for families, children, and residents.”

And the dad pointed out he’d seen hazardous waste on his visit. He explained: “I even saw human faeces.”

Once alerted, the council said it acted immediately to restore the park.

A spokesperson for Luton Council said: “We’re sorry that visitors to Cohen’s Yard Play Park encountered such unacceptable conditions. This clearly falls below the standards we set for our parks, and we understand the concern this has caused local families.

“As soon as the issue was brought to our attention, a team was immediately sent to the site to carry out maintenance and restore the park to a safe and clean condition. The area was cleaned, hazardous waste and debris removed, and all play equipment thoroughly safety-checked.”

The council added that its parks are inspected regularly but it also urged residents to report issues promptly through its website or the Love Clean Streets app. It also advised that any incidents of illegal activity should be reported to Bedfordshire Police and antisocial behaviour to its dedicated ASB team.