Council defends transport changes for SEND students in Luton despite Lib Dem criticism

Changes to home to school transport arrangements in Luton aim to provide “the best possible support” within the local authority’s budget, according to the borough council.

The measures in place bring LBC in line with neighbours authorities and national guidance, it said in a statement.

But the Liberal Democrat opposition group on LBC has warned that vulnerable families risk being “placed under financial burden as a result of cuts to special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) transport”.

Its concerns about “the Labour-run council’s SEND transport service budget cuts” focus on the impact on low income families, “particularly affecting those within the 16 to 19 age group”.

The Lib Dems said in a statement: “The real effects on Luton families are being seen now, as more families are being forced to go through the local authority’s appeals system.”

Liberal Democrat Round Green councillor Gillian Fry was contacted by a resident whose child is unable to travel independently and was offered a personal transport budget towards travelling, rather than being provided with continued local authority transport post-16.

“Their first stage appeal had been rejected as the case didn’t show exceptional needs,” explained education portfolio shadow councillor Fry.

“This was despite the council being fully aware of the complexity of this child’s circumstances and that failing to continue with the current arrangements would mean the parent having to give up work.

“A second appeal application was successful,” she added. “But this case shows that parents should challenge transport decisions which they feel are unreasonable.”

The parent stated the appeal hearing “received no new information really”, saying: “The council could have just asked me a few further questions for clarification, rather than arrange a stage two appeal and causing me a summer of anxiety.”

The whole process has taken seven months, according to the resident, who “didn’t need the extra worries”.

A council spokesman said: “While we can’t comment on individual cases, we always encourage families with exceptional individual needs to use the local authority’s appeals process.

“That’s in place to provide additional consideration and support where appropriate. After a public consultation, the council reviewed its transport policy earlier this year.

“The changes bring our approach in line with national guidance and the practices of neighbouring authorities, while aiming to provide the best possible support within the council’s budget.

“Personal transport budgets are now available for those eligible to receive travel assistance. These give families greater flexibility to make travel arrangements that work best for them.

“A key priority in this policy update has been to help build young people’s confidence to travel independently, while still ensuring support is available where needed.

“We remain committed to supporting children, young people, and their families in the most effective and flexible way possible. Rather than reducing services, the council is investing more into its internal fleet to improve both the quality and capacity of transport.

“We’re also increasing the use of direct payments to families, offering more choice in how travel for their children is arranged. This applies to journeys to and from school, and a wider range of activities.”