A Luton borough councillor, who said his life was saved when he suffered “a massive heart attack” and needed an air ambulance, is questioning the decision by a Bedfordshire hospital trust to scrap its helipad project.

Making a passionate plea to hear the reasons behind the decision, Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain revealed his personal interest in the air ambulance development at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

The helicopter flew to his rescue and ferried him to a hospital for treatment, he told the local authority’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance (Photo by Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was revealed last week that the helipad scheme has been put on hold for now, when the initial plan was to have a helicopter linked to the hospital’s emergency and critical care services, with the help of public fundraising.

A charity dedicated to funding hospital helipads, the HELP Appeal donated £2.5m towards a £5m target.

Asking for a report as to why the hospital cancelled the helipad programme, councillor Hussain explained: “The people of Luton and the surrounding areas did plenty of charity collections (towards this) and I think about £2.5m to £3m was raised.

“Now I believe the trust is no longer proceeding with the helipad, in which I myself have a personal interest because if it wasn’t for an air ambulance I wouldn’t be sitting here today.

“I suffered a massive heart attack in Chelmsford and it was the air ambulance which took me to Basildon University Hospital, otherwise I wouldn’t have survived.

“It’s such an important issue and we need the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief executive David Carter to explain to us why it’s not going to be provided, when the public have generously contributed to the building of the helipad.

“A huge amount of construction work has gone into creating that facility already, from my understanding. It was reported (by the local democracy reporting service) that the trust has decided not to go ahead with it.

“The trust can tell us what made it change its opinion,” he added. “I think it’s an urgent item on the agenda for the next meeting.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Richard Underwood, who chairs the review group, thanked councillor Hussain for disclosing his interest, confirming: “That will be followed up.”

The hospital was on track to complete the helipad by the summer of 2020 before the pandemic intervened.

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion asked about its progress during a recent Central Bedfordshire Council social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee meeting.

He wondered whether “the planned helipad is still on the radar and if funding towards it would be lost, as some of it was charitable and could expire”.

Mr Carter replied: “We’ve paused the helipad programme. This is because, as part of our emergency department works, we found some issues where the helipad development wasn’t possible where we thought it would be.