Councillors clash over claim Luton could become a 'warehouse city' with 'hardly any jobs'

Luton is in danger of becoming “a warehouse city, with massive private investment in hugely profitable developments producing hardly any jobs”, a Liberal Democrat borough councillor has warned.

But Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons has accused the Lib Dem opposition group of having “no plans to boost growth”.

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks was reacting to the first official meeting of a task force to address what the local authority described as “the significant economic and social impact” of the Vauxhall site closure.

“The press release makes interesting reading, especially when seen in conjunction with the council’s development management policies,” explained councillor Franks. “These encourage commercial and industrial developments, which create huge buildings and only a tiny number of jobs for residents.

File photo of an empty warehouse (Photo by Victoria Gibbs/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

“The massive warehouse currently advertised to let at junction ten could be operated by fewer than 20 people, most of whom would sit behind computer screens programming the robots which pick required goods for despatch.

“The committee report on the 2022 planning application suggests the development would produce between 975 and 1,809 full-time jobs. That looks extremely unlikely.

“There’s the ‘outline’ consent approved for the Windmill Road and Osborne Road site, most of which will end up as warehousing. How about the Vauxhall van factory? New owners say that will include warehousing.

“There are far too many ‘outline’ consents granted where applicants present hugely exaggerated estimates of likely employment and where approval of ‘reserved matters’ is delegated to be approved by planning officers.

“That’s why Luton is in danger of becoming a warehouse city with massive private investment in hugely profitable developments producing hardly any jobs.”

Councillor Franks added that he and Liberal Democrat colleagues would be happy “to assist the task force to deliver growth which results in jobs for Luton residents”.

Councillor Simmons replied in a statement: “This council and the government are committed to tackling the issues facing our town and country by delivering economic growth and investment.

“The Liberal Democrats have no plans to boost growth or tackle the housing crisis. They refused to back our ambitious airport expansion plans.

“Now they’d prefer to tangle up every employment site in red tape, instead of delivering on the employment opportunities our town needs.”

A spokesman for LBC said: “Commercial and industrial developments play an important part in Luton’s evolving economy and growing jobs market.

“Luton’s £6.6bn economy is driven by key sectors, including transportation, logistics, manufacturing and retail. Luton has become a key hub for commercial growth because of our strategic location.

“The logistics sector is a significant and growing employer in the town. Employment in the sector has increased by 28 per cent since 2015, now supporting nearly 8,000 jobs. This number is projected to rise to 10,000 by 2032.

“Developments such as Prologis Park, Junction Gateway and the regeneration of the former Vauxhall site by Goodman aren’t just delivering large buildings. They’re bringing thousands of jobs, training opportunities, and inward investment into Luton in areas such as digital logistics.

“Junction Gateway is set to create 2,500 jobs and contribute £160m a year to the local economy, while Goodman’s £400m redevelopment of the Vauxhall site will create around 1,700 jobs in advanced logistics, engineering, manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

“The proposals to redevelop the Windmill Road and Osborne Road site into Prologis Park will deliver about 540 new jobs, with hundreds more created in the supply chain.”