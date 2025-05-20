Crime crackdown planned for Luton town centre this summer

Joint Bedfordshire Police and local authority operations to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Luton town centre are planned for this summer, a meeting heard.

The borough council’s neighbourhood enforcement team act on public space protection order breaches around begging, alcohol consumption, spitting, urination and defecation, littering and fly-tipping, and dog fouling, according to a report to LBC’s night-time economy task and finish group.

Bedfordshire Police is expanding its team to combat drug offences, serious violence, thefts, begging, street drinking, noise nuisance, male violence against women and girls, and exploitation, said the report.

“A number of joint action evenings under ‘Operation Foresight’ are planned during the next six months to disrupt any criminality.”

Luton town centre. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

LBC’s head of safer neighbourhoods Tony Stefano warned the group: “Enforcement alone isn’t the answer to solving all the issues, some of which are complex with some of the individuals involved.

“It’s going to take a wider group of people to solve the issues around begging and rough sleeping, which we’re working on with partners across the town centre task force,” he said.

“The collaboration work between the council and Bedfordshire Police continues, with proactive patrols in and around the town centre during the daytime and the evenings.

“The range of involvement includes neighbourhood services, parking, licensing, police, trading standards, and outreach teams which deal with rough sleeping. We plan those (actions) across the year to deliberately ensure we’re providing coverage late into the evening.”

Bedfordshire Police community policing Inspector Vic Sanghera explained: “When I joined the team I received plenty of grief from councillors and community members asking: ‘What’s going on? … there are no police officers in the town centre’.

“Since then there’s been a massive change, although it can never be big enough. We’re planning how we’ll operate during the summer.

“We intend to have a bigger and more visible presence in Luton town centre. We’ve got the commitment from other enforcement agencies. We’re working together and aiming to make Luton a safer place.

“I’ve never heard my mum say ‘I don’t think it’s safe in Luton town centre’. She wanders around here all the time in the early evening during winter, not a problem.

“If there’s a group of lads hanging around, perception-wise people might be scared. It’s that perception and how we’re going to change this. It’s a hard one to answer, but we’re trying to get the message out there that we’re enforcing.

“We’re doing plenty more and still being told we’re not doing enough. That’s always going to happen. We’ll never get the crime rate down to zero.

“We’re looking at the trajectories of shop theft and drug dealing, which are slowly starting to go down. It’s just about putting them off.”

Labour Dallow councillor Alia Khan said: “I’ve noticed a significant difference as a young woman who uses the town quite late.

“It’s safer out and there’s more visibility of enforcement officers and police. You’re doing a good job. Yes, there’s room for improvement, but there always will be. It’s improved massively.”