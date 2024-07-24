Dunstable Library pictured in 2015 - Google Maps

Security measures would protect disabled residents in ground floor flats from any rowdy passers-by on the site of Dunstable’s former library, a meeting heard.

Applicant Concertus for Central Bedfordshire Council was granted planning permission to build 40 one-bedroom flats and a ground floor multi-purpose space on nearly half an acre of land in Vernon Place.

The project involves a part three-storey, four- and five-storey building, with 100 per cent affordable accommodation, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

Prior approval for demolition of the library building was granted in December 2018, and the site has remained unoccupied since then surrounded by hoardings, said the report.

Site of demolished Dunstable Library - Google Maps

“Vernon Place is part of the area of central Dunstable which successfully secured Housing Infrastructure Funding (HIF) from Homes England.”

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian referred to the ground floor commercial units, saying: “These are two multi-purpose spaces designed as a blank internal area with flexible use for future occupants.

“It’s a car free development. Two trees on site will be cleared, but seven others will be provided. This provides a mixed development and uses a vacant brownfield site. There’s a proven need for one-bedroom flats in Dunstable.”

Independent CBC Dunstable East councillor Kenson Gurney warned: “You’re putting four vulnerable residents in the way of direct harm on the ground floor.

“It’s a very heavily walked area. The passers-by will have had a tipple and they’ll make noise. The distress to those people (residents) could be extreme. It’s not good enough. It could be a planning disaster.”

Dunstable town councillor Nick Kotarski described the location as “a prime area for employment and generating business success”, adding: “This was previously an office block, which included a library.

“The town council objects because these proposals will deny the town centre of a critical commercial space in the area of highest demand and footfall.

“The ground floor space isn’t reserved for commercial purposes ensuring town centre vitality. This is not in accordance with the CBC master plan.”

Independent CBC Dunstable East and town councillor John Gurney called on the committee to refuse the application over several policy issues.

Asked if the town council’s concerns are with the ground floor use, he replied: “We can’t object to accommodate people above shops because that’s happened at The Quadrant.”

CBC’s head of housing solutions Nick Costin explained: “This is a mixed use development with four wheelchair accessible units on the ground floor.

“The design gives a defensible private space for each of those flats. It’s seriously detrimental to the business case for those to be on the first floor.

“The intention is to let to younger people struggling on low employment income locally. Many could be living in unaffordable rented private accommodation.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young labelled a contribution to Natural England to protect the Chilterns Beechwoods special area of conservation (SAC) area as “an utter nonsense”, suggesting the money could have been spent in Central Bedfordshire.