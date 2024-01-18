Demand for school transport for children with SEND is financial challenge for Luton council

Luton town hall. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The cost of home to school transport for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is increasing year-on-year in Luton, despite the total budget increasing by £1.7m.

Local authorities must make free-of-charge travel arrangements to facilitate the attendance at school of eligible children in their area, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny children’s services review group.

The number of pupils with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) receiving transport went up to 803 by last April from 630 in July 2020, a leap of more than a quarter, said the report.

“This increase in demand continues to represent a third of the total number of pupils with an EHCP, while there was a 26 per cent in pupils with EHCPs during the same period.

“That indicates a direct correlation between children requiring transport and the number of EHCPs. The council has a responsibility for providing home to school travel and transport in line with the national statutory guidance.

“Local authorities must make free-of-charge travel arrangements to facilitate the attendance at school of eligible children in their area. A child is eligible if they are of compulsory school age and attend their nearest suitable school.

“They must live more than the statutory walking distance away, or couldn’t reasonably be expected to walk there because of their special educational needs, disability or mobility problem, or couldn’t walk there in reasonable safety, even if accompanied by a parent.

“It’s for local authorities to decide how free travel is arranged for an eligible child,” explained the report. “A pass for travel on a service bus could be provided, or a dedicated school bus or a taxi arranged.”

LBC faces a significant financial challenge because of increasing demand and costs of home to school transport, around the growth in pupil numbers with an EHCP, the report warned.

“Demand for SEND transport is increasing nationally at 12 to 18 per cent annually. The council is represented on a task and finish work group seeking to understand this rise, share best working practice, and develop a toolkit for use by local authorities to help manage growth and costs of SEND transport.

“Edge Public Solutions was commissioned last January to review and remodel the service to drive efficiencies and develop alternative travel solutions,” added the report.

“During its six months working with the council, Edge developed a personal transport budget option and rationalised some routes, reporting cost avoidance of £136,000.

“It’s proposed to develop four new permanent posts, in addition to the support provided by the appointment of Human Engine as the council’s transformation partner.

“Two of these roles are to support the eligibility assessment of SEND, case reviews, appeals and complaints, and budget monitoring.

“The other two posts in the passenger transport unit will provide travel management, and support route planning, external commissioning and contracts.

“Those posts will cost an estimated £237,000 per annum and will be funded using some of the £650,000 intended to commission an external organisation to help with this work.