Deputy leader of Central Bedfordshire Council sacked from her executive roles

L: Hayley Whitaker and R: Adam Zerny

A spat over the leadership of the Independent administration on Central Bedfordshire Council has led to the sacking of its deputy leader Hayley Whitaker from her executive roles, she has claimed.

In a social media post, the Independent Biggleswade West councillor and executive member for children’s services, education and families claimed she was sacked by Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny “simply because I dared to challenge [him] for his position”.

A council spokesman confirmed today (Friday, June 28): “The leader of CBC has made some changes to his executive. Officers in the council remain focused on delivering services and supporting our residents.”

They stressed that choosing executive members is the responsibility of the councillor chosen to lead the local authority.

Councillor Whitaker said she had recently considered stepping down from her role, claiming she had been subjected to “wholly inappropriate and unacceptable” behaviour.

Councillor Zerny said in a statement: “I’m grateful to Hayley for her efforts over the last year as executive member for families, education and children.

“I take any complaints or concerns reported to me seriously, and I would encourage any colleagues who believe they’ve been treated inappropriately to discuss with the council’s monitoring officer.”

In her social media post, councillor Whitaker said: “Until recently I didn’t harbour any aspirations to challenge for the leadership role. My motivations to be a councillor are to help other people and I felt I could do that most effectively in the roles I had.”

She alleged that: “In recent months I’ve been subjected to a relentless pattern of behaviour within the executive that, in my opinion, was wholly inappropriate and unacceptable.

“I also witnessed several others being subjected to similar behaviours. I couldn’t just sit back and let that happen. When I raised concerns, it’s my view that I was given no appreciable support.

“I must add that CBC has done everything within its power to help. But its hands are tied, as the behaviour of members is only regulated by the council’s Code of Conduct.

“Some of my fellow executive and wider group members, who witnessed some of these behaviours, have also been a great source of support.

“After almost resigning a couple of weeks ago, I decided I couldn’t just walk away to be replaced by someone who would likely suffer similarly. I felt I had a moral duty to stand up for myself and those that who’d follow.

“So ‘yes’, I challenged for leader because I have to be able to look at myself in the mirror in the morning. I value my integrity above all else. I want to reassure you that I’ll continue do my best to represent you all (locally).

“I hope you’ll understand that I’ve not taken any of the decisions leading up to this without serious consideration.”

When councillor Whitaker was elected in May 2019 she became part of the Independent network, “a loose group of similarly minded Independent councillors” led by councillor Zerny.

It was “to ensure we got a fair proportion of committee place allocations and to support one another”, explained councillor Whitaker.

Following the May 2023 local elections, the Independent group became the new administration and was charged with running the council. Councillor Whitaker also took responsibility for highways when another councillor became ill.

“I’ve always done my very best in these (often challenging) roles which I loved,” she added. “I can’t say I always got it right, but I was dedicated and worked hard.