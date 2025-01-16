Developer and council clash in public inquiry over homes at former Luton office block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inquiry into homes at a former office block has started this week as the developer and Luton Borough Council go head to head over the future of the 109 flats.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2022, Luton Borough Council (LBC) issued an enforcement notice to the Shire House landlord, Devonhurst Investments Limited, to stop the use of the ‘unauthorised flats’ and reverse the changes made to Chubb House, a former office building.

The notice alleged that the conversion of the office block into residential flats, in Dallow Road, was a breach of planning control; that the new buildings did not have planning permission and the flats did not have adequate access to natural light and ventilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the owner applied to the High Court to quash the notice, claiming the council had made mistakes when deciding to issue it.

Shire House. Picture: Olivia Preston

In 2023, the High Court heard the case and ruled in the council’s favour with all claims against the council dismissed.

Devonhurst Investments Limited appealed the enforcement notice and inside the council chambers this week, the Planning Inspectorate, Andrew Harwood, began hearing evidence from both parties.

Scott Stemp, speaking on behalf of the appellant, said: “The ground B appeal relates only to the allegation of ‘the erection of three two-storey structures’ which the appellant submits has not as a matter of fact occurred.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The evidence will show that the works to create flatted development are within the area of the existing building. All of the external-facing elevations are pre-existing and are not new constructions.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Beglan represented the Luton Planning Authority. He said the development lies “within a functioning industrial estate” and is “in conflict with policies in local planning, including policies one, two, 13, 14, 15 and 25 of Luton Local Plan”.

Wayne continued: “The appellant, by its development, created some 109 residential units; it did so without the benefit of expressed planning permission.

“In relation to ground B, the council simply says it’s clearly a breach of planning control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the block's tenants, who were moved to the flats from London Boroughs and neighbouring councils, attended the meeting in person.

Mr Stemp criticised LBC’s housing land supply, calling it "woeful".

He said: “The evidence shows that Luton appear, at best, resistant to the idea that these residents should trouble Luton’s Housing Department, effectively suggesting to them that they ‘should go back to where they came from’ despite these people having settled their lives in Luton for years."

Despite LBC’s housing stock issues, the council doubled down, with Mr Beglan saying: “This accommodation exploits those who are most vulnerable, in terms of housing provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stemp also mentioned that "surveys of residents show high levels of satisfaction.”

Interested parties were also given the chance to say their opinions.

Naima Stitou, a mother of two living in Shire House since 2020, told the Inquiry that the accommodation is an "unhealthy, unwelcoming environment”.

She said: “The building itself feels more like a prison, which has directly impacted my mental wellbeing. Living with constant damage and darkness starting in the first winter in 2020, my windows have been black with mould. Despite the repair, the condition worsened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My family were placed in this flat by Harrow Council after facing homelessness and domestic violence. The whole point was that we would be given safe housing, but the reality of living in this building has only caused me trauma.”

Desmond Taylor, who represents 39 residents of the flats who support Devonhurst Investments Limited, also spoke.

Mr Taylor, from Landlord And Tenant Support Limited, said: “This is not their dispute. They are the victims here. These people have rights to live in their home, in quiet enjoyment. They have the Local Planning Authority disturbing their quiet enjoyment on a daily basis.

“There are people we have spoken with, and through their situation, say this is the first time they feel safe. The LPA has permitted development of houses on Dallow Road for decades, that’s why I can see all those houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest fear of the tenants and the residents is homelessness. This is overwhelmingly cited as their most significant fear, with over 70 per cent expressing concerns.”

The inquiry continues until January 21 and is due to hear from more residents. A council spokesperson said: “The decision can be made at any time after the Inquiry closes; but typically, this could take between one to three months.”