Dial-a-ride service at risk as Central Beds Council agrees to sell its former offices in Dunstable

A South Beds dial-a-ride vehicle. Picture: South Beds dial-a-ride

Last-ditch talks are being held to find a new site for South Beds dial-a-ride, after a local authority’s executive backed a decision to dispose of its former offices in Dunstable.

The charity’s vehicles are based on a parcel of land next to Watling House, which Central Bedfordshire Council is set to sell on the open market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beryl Meakins, who chairs South Beds dial-a-ride, told the local authority’s executive: “We were within three hours of closing our transport service, less than 18 months ago.

Watling House in Dunstable. Pic: Google Maps

“It provides for those who can’t access public transport or have difficulty using conventional vehicles,” she explained.

“We needed to relocate from our former premises because that was required for other purposes and we were unable to find suitable secure parking for our transport.

“We found our current location at the last minute. This area has no amenity for drivers, and no water or power. But it allows us to provide our service to residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I ask you to consider excluding this small yard we occupy on the edge of the site in any sale, or impose conditions to ensure we can be allowed to remain in occupation and improvements made so we can maintain our vehicles.

“Any sale without safeguarding this land will potentially put our charity at risk again and leave us in the position we were in 18 months ago.

“Stopping the public bus service we provide around the villages, six days a week, will have an impact on those living there. If our business has to close after 37 years, it would be a great loss to our community.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “The last thing I want to do is jeopardise the wonderful service you provide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We would work to safeguard this area or a suitable piece of land for you. We need to start a discussion with you from tomorrow morning.

“The building is empty of CBC staff and wasn’t fully occupied when it was in operation. There’s a maintenance deficit of £1.7m with £750,000 needed in the short-term. When fully occupied, it was costing around £600,000 a year to run.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Eugene Ghent said: “Officers in assets spent a year looking for somewhere else to base dial-a-ride.

“That could be the only suitable piece of land in the locality, where all of its vehicles can be accommodated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan described it as “of strategic importance to Dunstable”, saying: “This could be used to provide much-needed infrastructure for the town.

“Once you sell the land for new development, you lose control over it.”

Executive member for business, housing and public assets councillor Watkins added: “I’ve pledged to support dial-a-ride. I fail to see how a site which has been derelict for seven years can be seen as strategically important.

“It’s not a case of selling off the family silver and then the community not getting anything in return. It’s clear this building is unsustainable.”