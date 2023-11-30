Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Luton are being encouraged to donate to a scheme focussing on tackling homeless in the town, instead of handing out cash this Christmas.

With Christmas around the corner, Luton Borough Council, in collaboration with the Luton Homeless Partnership, has asked people to consider donating to Luton’s alternative giving scheme ‘Big Change Luton’, rather than giving money directly to people sleeping on the streets. The scheme makes sure donations are used effectively and where it will make a difference to those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Maria Lovell said: “We know at this time of year our residents may consider giving to individuals asking for money on our streets, but we’re asking people to give wisely. Nobody has to raise funds for hostel accommodation and a hot meal can always be provided free to those at the point of need in Luton.”

A homeless person sleeps in the entrance of a property. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

David Morris, chair of the Luton Homeless Partnership said: "We know how hard it is to walk past people out on the streets in the cold, but giving money directly doesn’t help the root of the problem.

"By donating to Big Change Luton this Christmas, you know that your money will be used wisely, and will directly benefit someone who has genuinely slept rough.”

All donations go into a main pot which homeless people can access through charities that support those rough sleeping. Applicants can get funds within a couple of days after a quick application process. A contactless donation point has been put outside the Starbucks Travel Centre opposite Luton railway station, and money can be given through an online donation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One person in need was given money through the scheme after successfully bidding for permanent council housing. To turn the bare flat into a home, she was able to buy white goods and a cooker, which helped her to settle in and work towards the next stage of her recovery.