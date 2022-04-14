Double yellow lines set for Luton street to tackle anti-social parking

A petition with more than 50 signatures was submitted to the borough council asking for ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions on Hartsfield Road near its junction with Crawley Green Road.

A newly-introduced permit scheme in Brendon Avenue, on the other side of Crawley Green Road, has increased problems in the area, such as pavement parking.

Residents originally reported that the controlled parking zone in the nearby Vauxhall Park area resulted in “a number of motorists choosing to park unsociably” on Hartsfield Road, according to a report to the local authority’s petitions and representations board.

“The manner in which these motorists are parking is causing a perceived safety risk, as vehicles are parked on tight bends obscuring visibility splays on the carriageway.

“After a site inspection by highways officers, it was agreed the residents’ perceptions are valid and anti-social parking is having a detrimental impact on the safety of Hartsfield Road.

“The ward councillors were informed double yellow lines would be proposed for installation during this financial year.

“The controlled zone began in October 2021 with the introduction of residents only parking restrictions and no parking at named or any time restrictions.”

Lead petitioner Stephen Lambert told the board: “People are parking on the pavement blocking the pedestrian access.

“We’ve quite a few disabled people in the area who mainly use that stretch of road,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where they park or how they park. As long as they’re parked, they’re quite happy.

“It’s causing a problem with the safety of pedestrians, as well as wheelchair and buggy users, and is a hazard for people entering Hartsfield Road from Crawley Green Road.

“For those trying to avoid the airport parking charges, they’re using the Ramridge estate. The parking makes it dangerous for vehicles passing each other and when someone’s turning or reversing off a drive.

“Everyone agreed action is needed before something serious happens there.”

Labour Round Green councillor Tahmina Saleem said: “It’s a constant problem and we shouldn’t be in a position where our residents are unable to use their pavements.

“We need to make a stand. I counted seven cars parked on the pavement today, and with five of those there was no space left to pass. Double yellow lines seems to be the solution to this.

“The 50-plus people is a really good consultation for this area and shows the strength of feeling about what’s happening at that end of Hartsfield Road.”

The highways department told her they are unable to enforce in the area without ‘No waiting’ restrictions,” she added.

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor said: “I’m disappointed it took a year. There used to be a member’s request list. If a councillor asked for double yellow lines that would be processed.”

Councillors agreed to have double yellow lines on both sides of the road from the entrance of Hartsfield Road, at its junction with Crawley Green Road, to the property boundary of house number 123.

This would allow the council “to undertake enforcement and penalise these anti-social parking practices”, added the report.